

CTV Edmonton and The Canadian Press





The wife and daughter of a suspended Edmonton-based gymnastics coach also face suspension after an internal investigation by the sport's governing body in Canada.

Valerie Oudin and Sara Stafford of the Champions Gymnastics club were both handed provisional suspensions on Wednesday after the AGF received formal written complaints from Gymnastics Canada last week.

The nature of the violations has not been released.

The AGF says an investigation is underway.

In 2017, Michel Arsenault, who is Oudin’s husband and Stafford’s father and was also involved at Champions Gymnastics was suspended by Gymnastics Canada after allegations of sexual abuse, dating back to the 1980s and early 1990s.

One woman alleged that Arsenault had touched her sexually when she was 14-years-old, a second said she was 15 when Arsenault forced her to touch him inappropriately.

Arsenault moved to Alberta from Quebec in 1994.

The suspensions are the latest blow against a sport facing some trouble in Canada.

Earlier in January, coach Elizabeth Brubaker was provisionally suspended after complaints about her conduct.

Her husband Dave Brubaker, the former director of the women's national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation in an ongoing criminal trial.