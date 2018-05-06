Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two motorcyclists killed in highway crash south of Red Deer
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 4:31PM MDT
A man and a woman are dead after a truck collided with their motorcycle east of Innisfail Saturday afternoon.
RCMP said the collision occured on Highway 590 and Range Road 260 at approximately 3:50 p.m.
A truck travelling east on Highway 590 turned right onto Range Road 260 to go north and struck a motorcycle headed west.
The 35-year-old male driver and his 34-year-old female passenger died on scene, police said. The male driver of the truck was not injured.
Innisfail RCMP is investigating the crash.