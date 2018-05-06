A man and a woman are dead after a truck collided with their motorcycle east of Innisfail Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the collision occured on Highway 590 and Range Road 260 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

A truck travelling east on Highway 590 turned right onto Range Road 260 to go north and struck a motorcycle headed west.

The 35-year-old male driver and his 34-year-old female passenger died on scene, police said. The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Innisfail RCMP is investigating the crash.