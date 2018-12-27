

CTV Edmonton





Two men have been seriously injured after an explosion at Ja-Co Welding on Thursday morning.

The explosion happened around 8:15 a.m. at the business on Eighth Street in Nisku.

The sound of the explosion could be felt in Nisku and Beaumont.

Everyone else got out of the building and is accounted for.

According to a spokesperson from Leduc County Fire Services, the fire is almost out.