A man and woman died and two others were been seriously injured in a highway crash in Peace River.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 2 near Range Road 252.

Two women, aged 31 and 48, were flown to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition.

Police are working to identify the two deceased.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene to conduct an investigation.

Traffic on Highway 2 was diverted for much of the morning and the highway was re-opened before 8 a.m.

Peace River is 500 km northwest of Edmonton.