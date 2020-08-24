EDMONTON -- A home in the King Edward Park neighbourhood went up in flames late Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 7215 81 Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. and found a fully involved blaze.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, two people were still in the basement of a neighbouring home when crews arrived. Everyone in that house escaped safely.

"We heard a boom, boom, boom. Jumped up to see what it wasin the backyard, and saw nothing but flames off the shed, almost coming up over our house,” Doug Pyska told CTV News Edmonton.

“From the time we heard the boom to the time we were overcome with flames was two, three minutes,” he estimated.

District Chief Cartier commented, “It can be really scary, but in this case… because the fire was next door, once we had that under control, they were fine.”

A home fire escape plan prepares you & your family in the event of an emergency; ensure your household knows 2 exits from every room. Thank you to @AHS_EMS, @EPCOR & @ATCO for the support at this morning's house fire & thank you to all spectators for keeping a safe distance! #yeg pic.twitter.com/9eYGeCTLe1 — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) August 24, 2020

A search team did not find anyone on the property where the fire originated.

Cartier said investigators would determine how and exactly where the blaze started.

Firefighters remained on scene past noon.

Black smoke could been seen blocks away, as captured on video by Coun. Nickel.