EDMONTON -- A collision between two semi-trailer trucks has shut down lanes on Anthony Henday Drive west of the 66 Street exit.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. The trucks were both heading eastbound on the freeway, according to Edmonton police.

Drivers are being asked to avoid that section of the Henday due to a right lane closure.

No injuries were reported, EPS said.

Traffic flow is expected to be impacted into the rush hour.