Two semi trucks collide, shutting down part of Anthony Henday
File photo.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 2:14PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 4:03PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A collision between two semi-trailer trucks has shut down lanes on Anthony Henday Drive west of the 66 Street exit.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. The trucks were both heading eastbound on the freeway, according to Edmonton police.
Drivers are being asked to avoid that section of the Henday due to a right lane closure.
No injuries were reported, EPS said.
Traffic flow is expected to be impacted into the rush hour.