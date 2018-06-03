Three houses, including two show homes, were damaged in a fire in northeast Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the area of 62 Street and 173 Avenue at 4:11 a.m.

The fire started at one show home, spread to another show home and reached a third house occupied by a family, EFR said. The family in the third was evacuated and their home only suffered slight smoke damage.

The show homes were empty at the time.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 5:34 a.m.

EFR did not provide a cause or estimate damage.