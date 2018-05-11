Police in Bonnyville said two suspects have been arrested and charged, following a drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP said officers executed a search warrant inside a home on May 9. Two suspects were arrested.

Now, Kristi Fauth, 30, is facing charges related to drug trafficking, including a charge under the Drug Endangered Child Act. She has been released from custody on recognizance with conditions.

Nicholas Stovell, 37, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance, in addition to other charges.

Stovell has been remanded in custody.

Bonnyville RCMP said the investigation on the two suspects believed to be trafficking cocaine in the Bonnyville area, was carried out with assistance from members with Edmonton ALERT and Cold Lake RCMP.