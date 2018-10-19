Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on a highway south of Red Deer Friday morning.

Innisfail RCMP responded to the crash at Highway 54 and Township Road 354 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A northbound pickup truck struck a southbound car that made a left turn in front of it, RCMP said.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and the passenger of the car was airlifted to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.