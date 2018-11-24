

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Two members of the University of Alberta Pandas hockey team suffered minor injuries after their bus was involved in a collision early Saturday morning.

The team was on their way back to Edmonton from Calgary when the collison occurred between the bus and a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 2 just south of Leduc on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

The two athletes injured were sent to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

The collision has forced the team to cancel Saturday’s game against the University of Calgary Dinos, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Clare Drake Arena.

“We are very thankful there were no serious injuries to our student-athletes or team staff, and we will ensure the well-being and health of our student-athletes before a makeup game is confirmed,” the team said in an online statement.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said that it doesn't appear that weather or road condition were a factor and no charges are anticipated.