Two-vehicle collision closes stretch of 156 Street on Edmonton's northside

A two-vehicle collision on Edmonton's northside has prompted city police to ask drivers to steer away from the site of it.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed serious injuries are involved in the accident, which has resulted in the closure of a section of 156 Street NW between 131 and 135 Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid travelling to that stretch as police investigate the incident.

Its major collisions investigation unit is attending the scene.

Officers are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the collision.

More to come…