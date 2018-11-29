Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two-vehicle collision on 142 Street
As many as three light standards were damaged in a two-vehicle collision Thursday night.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:37PM MST
Part of 142 Street was closed Thursday evening after a two-vehicle collision that left several light standards damaged.
Police were called about the crash around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
There were no injuries, but at as many as three light standards were damaged.
The north lanes and one south lane in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated.
The delays were expected to last until nearly midnight while EPCOR was on scene.