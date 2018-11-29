

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Part of 142 Street was closed Thursday evening after a two-vehicle collision that left several light standards damaged.

Police were called about the crash around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries, but at as many as three light standards were damaged.

The north lanes and one south lane in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated.

The delays were expected to last until nearly midnight while EPCOR was on scene.