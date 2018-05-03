Thursday marks the two year anniversary of a wildfire ripping through Fort McMurray, forcing thousands out of their homes and leaving behind billions of dollars in damages.

On May 3, 2016, a wildfire that had started in the bush days before spread quickly and eventually forced the entire population of Fort McMurray to evacuate.

More than 80,000 people fled the fire. It was later dubbed “The Beast” by emergency officials as the blaze grew rapidly, and its unpredictability proved a challenge for firefighters.

About 2,400 homes and other buildings were destroyed by the wildfire. It took months for evacuated residents to be allowed to return home.

Destruction caused by the fire caused an estimated $3.58 billion in damages – and became the largest insured catastrophe in Canadian history in the summer of 2016.