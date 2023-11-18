EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place

    Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.

    He leads Dakota Buttar of Eatonia, Saskatchewan by three points heading into Saturday's action.

    Craig, of Crossfield, Alta., dominated Round 1 with an 87-point ride on Black Mamba, then did it again in Round 2 with an 86.75-point score on top of Times A Tickin.

    The double win for Craig added 96 national points, moving him from No. 10 to No. 8 in the standings.

    Crossfield, Alta. is 51 kilometres north of Calgary.

    Buttar picked up 47 national points and moved to No.2 in the standings, 57.66 points behind No.1 Cody Coverchuk, of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

    He also overtook Calgarian Nick Metz, the reigning Canadian champion, who earned just 15 national points Friday night.

    The Canadian champion earns a $100,000 bonus.

    Tetz enters Saturday's third and final round tied for 11th place overall, trailing Coverchuk by 64.5 national points.

    Earlier this week, Tetz told CTV News that riders would be feeling the pressure at Edmonton.

    "It's the individual season, it's not the team," he said.

    "It's whatever (pressure) I put on myself and it's something that I care about a lot but at the end of the day, I'm just there to ride bulls and have fun."

    Round 3 starts at 7 p.m.at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

    For more information, go to @PBRCanada on Instagram.

    With files from Glenn Campbell

