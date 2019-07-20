Police have removed a U-Haul from train tracks where it was found abandoned south of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

RCMP are assisting Edmonton police in determining how the van ended up on the Canadian Pacific Railway line, about four kilometres south of the 41 Avenue overpass on Highway 2.

That's where Monique and John Jr. Myroon, who were driving into Edmonton, came across it.

"We thought, 'What if there's a train scheduled?' So we called it in immediately," Monique recalled.

Edmonton Police Service said it had caught a U-Haul van on radar during a speed enforcement operation near 41 Avenue SW, west of Highway 2, but that the driver did not stop.

Officers did not pursue, nor did they get a read of the license plate.

About 10 minutes later, EPS received a call about a U-Haul stalled on the train tracks, and members found it unoccupied.

Police are investigating whether the U-Haul on the tracks is the same that was seen speeding earlier in the day, as they do not believe the found U-Haul was stolen.

The Myroons told CTV News Edmonton they saw two people fleeing from the van near the tracks.

"There was a fellow running across the median and a girl standing beside," Monique said.

"The one was running very fast, he was bootin' it across the median."

"Definitely odd," John Jr. added.

However odd, the couple said they were thankful no one appeared injured in the situation. About half an hour after the couple called police, the Myroons say a train stopped two light posts away from the location.

"Situation avoided."

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.