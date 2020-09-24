EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta will continue to use a combination of in-class, online, and remote learning during its winter term.

Officials hope to increase in-person course offerings up to 30 per cent while remaining within public health guidelines.

The school president says the university will continue with this model in the first semester of 2021, so will the University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge.

The U of A says it will explore different ways to increase its in-person course options by up to 30 per cent.

A detailed list of those classes will be available in mid-November.