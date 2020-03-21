EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta is asking students living in residence to move out by Tuesday.

Residences will remain open and operating for students who meet a certain criteria that need more time to move out.

That criteria includes:

International students unable to travel to their home country

Out-of-province students who need extra time to move out

Students who are currently self-isolating

Exceptional circumstance

Some residence buildings will be closed in order to focus supports on those students remaining.

The university says housing is available for students that do not have other options.

Last Saturday the university announced that it would be switching to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns.