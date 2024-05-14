U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus

The associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion in the University of Alberta's faculty of arts resigned Monday over the removal of student protesters from the school's campus, citing an inability to do the job.

"With police marching on our students, on our campus, I can neither protect students nor facilitate the difficult conversations that are needed to advance equity and justice for our community," professor Natalie Loveless wrote to colleagues the next day in a letter, which was shared with CTV News Edmonton.

Edmonton police, early Saturday morning, cleared what had been a three-day protest by students condemning the war in Gaza and demanding the university divest from companies "complicit in occupation, and apartheid and genocide" there.

Video shows officers striking demonstrators with batons. Protesters say police also used a chemical irritant.

Edmonton Police Service says no one was injured, contrary to some reports of injuries by the campers.

"While I did not witness the eviction of the camp, I did witness the protesters being forced off campus and the unnecessary use of non-lethal but very frightening weapons and batons. I witnessed violence instigated by the police, not the protesters," Loveless said in her letter.

"I also want to state clearly that the unnecessary use of force that I witnessed against our students, after they were already off campus and on the north side of Saskatchewan Drive, is something that I will never forget. The sound of nonlethal weapons being fired and the sight of batons wielded by militarized police against unarmed students on an apparently public sidewalk after they had been complying with the demand to slowly and peacefully protest their way off campus, is still with me. *I* feel traumatized as an observer and can only imagine what the students, faculty, and community members are experiencing.

"Indeed, I remain extremely shaken, and am still haunted by the sound of guns and the echo of the menacing chant of 'Move! Move! Move!' from heavily-armed militarized police marching with an intent to do violence to peaceful protestors. Not only was this police action unjust and at odds with the university’s mission and values: it caused real and deep harm to all it targeted."

She said she was also "struck" by university president Bill Flanagan's portrayal of the events, which she called "at odds" with what she witnessed.

Flanagan characterized the camp's clearing as mostly peaceful. He claimed only a quarter of the camp's occupants were U of A students. He also referred to hammers, axes, screwdrivers and wood pallets – which the campers said were camp construction supplies – as "potential weapons."

Loveless asked the university to recognize using the police to clear the camp was a mistake, stop making "unsubstantiated" claims the camp was dangerous, rescind any disciplinary action taken against community members, and "meaningfully engage" with the students' demands.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Loveless for comment.

A protest in solidarity with those who were removed from the U of A by police on Saturday was being organized for Tuesday.

Law faculties stand behind students

Also on Tuesday, the law faculties at both the University of Alberta and University of Calgary – which cleared a similar protest days earlier – published a letter expressing "deep concern" that their students' rights were infringed by the institutions and police.

The faculties defended the students' right to protest on university campuses, citing sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and case precedent.

They called on the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to withdraw all charges, Edmonton and Calgary's police services to submit to a review by the province's police watchdog, and the universities revoke their trespass notices, apologize to their communities, allow peaceful protests to continue, and establish policies for campus protests.

Alberta's premier has said her government would ask the province's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), to investigate the use of police force to clear both protests.

Speaking after the U of C called in police but before the U of A did, Danielle Smith called the U of C's decision justified.

