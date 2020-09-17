EDMONTON -- Police have released a photo of the person suspected of slashing the giant dome that covers Foote Field at the University of Alberta over the weekend.

On Wednesday, athletes could be heard still using the dome, despite at least 10 long slashes on the west side of the structure. There were also several other slash marks that appeared to have been patched.

A staff member at Foote Field confirmed the vandalism to CTV News Edmonton, but said he wasn’t permitted to provide further details.

However, Edmonton Police Service say a white male climbed over the field's west rail around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and cut the dome in several places.

The damage caused was estimated to be about $180,000.

The vandal was described as a thin or medium-built white male between 5'8" and six feet tall. He has light brown or dirty blonde hair, and was dressed that night in all black.

The dome was first inflated over the entire football field in 2016, a press release from the university said at the time.

It stands 72 feet tall, 236 feet wide and 473 feet long and was installed at total cost of $3.7 million.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4877.