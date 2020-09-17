EDMONTON -- The giant dome that covers Foote Field at the University of Alberta was covered in slashes Wednesday night, the damage caused during an apparent vandalism.

A staff member at Foote Field confirmed the vandalism to CTV News Edmonton, but said he wasn’t permitted to provide further details.

The dome was first inflated over the entire football field in 2016, a press release from the university said at the time.

It stands 72 feet tall, 236 feet wide and 473 feet long and was installed at total cost of $3.7 million.

On Wednesday, athletes could be heard still using the dome, despite at least 10 long slashes on the west side of the structure.

There were also several other slash marks that appeared to have been patched.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the university and the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come…