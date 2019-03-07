A researcher at the University of Alberta has published a study on how new head-mounted goggle technology can benefit health care.

Dr. Greg Kawchuk and his team developed a software to work with virtual reality type goggles.

“You see everything that you’re seeing right now but it can stick on these cartoon or other objects to things that exist in real life,” said Dr. Greg Kawchuk, a professor in the Department of Physical Therapy.

The software allows them to upload a person’s X-ray or imaging data.

“And then it works with the image and what it’s seeing through the goggles to mate those two things together,” said Dr. Kawchuk.

The person wearing the goggles is then able to see an anatomically correct view of the person’s spine.

“What the app does is also places the image in the right spot and then also warps the image correctly so that it takes into account all contours of the surface of the skin,” he said.

“We wanted to see how accurately we could place these images.”

The study looked at 13 people who had pre-existing spine X-rays. Dr. Kawchuk and his team found that the goggles were 73 per cent accurate in locating vertebrae levels in the spine.

Dr. Kawchuk said the technology can help eliminate the guess work for health care providers having to rely on traditional methods.

“That’s how we’ve sort of done it up until now is based on some point in the body that’s recognizable, work your way over in this direction now and you’re probably on the kidneys. Now you don’t have to do that, you just have to throw the glasses on and go look, there’s the kidney. There it is right there and we don’t have all the error associated with these traditional techniques,” he said.

He said the technology would be a great tool for students.

“It could be an anatomical chart, you know, where’s the liver or here’s where you stick your stethoscope to listen to the heart.”

Dr. Kawchuk said the technology is ready for educational use, but he would like to see the error rate improve before it is used in a clinical setting to help with diagnosis and treatment, something he expects will improve as technology does.