U of A negotiations with academic staff at stalemate, strike possible
Although students at the University of Alberta are set to return to in-person classes at the end of the month, a stalemate between administration and academic staff could shut down classes altogether.
According to the university's bargaining updates, negotiations with the University of Alberta's Association of Academic Staff (AASUA) started in November 2020 and the parties have met more than 30 times.
"Negotiations are ongoing between the university and its academic association," the university said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
"The university is committed to working with AASUA to reach a negotiated agreement. We welcome mediation as another opportunity to continue negotiations, achieve resolution and bring much needed stability to our community."
Timm Mills, AASUA president and a sessional instructor in linguistics, told CTV News Edmonton the university has gone through a "massive" restructuring prompted by government cuts to the institution over the past three years.
"All of the usual workflow throughs, how we do things, has been upended," Mills said. "A lot of the support staff that would normally help out with the work that we do in delivering the education and doing the research – a lot of the people have disappeared.
"That means there's more work on the instructors to do the administrative work on the side, instead of focusing on the research. And the teaching that's the reason we are here in the first place," he said, adding that more than 1,000 non-academic staff positions have been cut.
"(Contract negotiations) is normally a regular thing that you do. Your contract expires. You bargain a new one," he added.
"We've come a long way, but we find ourselves quite far apart on compensation. We want to try to stop the backward slide where our compensation isn't keeping track on inflation."
Meanwhile, on Thursday, students, faculty and staff marched to the Alberta legislature "to protest the massive cuts that the government has made to the U of A in the last three years and the massive one they are planning to make this year," said Rowan Ley, the Students' Union president.
Ley said because the province is projected to post a surplus due to higher-than-expected natural resource royalty revenues, students shouldn't feel the quality of their education being threatened.
By his math, cuts at the U of A over the past three years total more than $170 million.
While AASUA has applied for a third-party mediator to break the deadlock in negotiations, there is a possibility the association could go on strike in early March — just days after students return to in-person learning.
Mills says a short-term strike is less disruptive to learning than the university's offer to professors and staff on salary, benefits, and the pension plan.
"It becomes harder to retain good academics, to recruit new academics," he said. "That's just going to spell the end of the U of A as we know it."
Faculty association members at Concordia University of Edmonton ratified a new collective agreement after going on a nearly 12-day strike in January. University of Lethbridge staff went on strike the second week of February.
Ley said while U of A students support AASUA's fight for fair compensation, many hope it does not come to a strike that would disrupt learning.
"We all want to see a fair agreement and support for our instructors," Ley said. "We all hope it can be reached on the table."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police make about 10 arrests, tow vehicles in Ottawa; 2 convoy organizers charged
Ottawa police have officially charged two organizers of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' as police ramp up efforts to arrest protesters who have camped out in the city's downtown for weeks.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons sitting cancelled as police ready action on protesters in Ottawa
The House of Commons will not sit Friday to debate emergency measures the government has brought in to deal with the protest just outside its doors that is entering its fourth week.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Police are expected to be ramping up their operations in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, after multiple warnings for them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
Ukraine crisis: Satellite photos give a dramatic, but limited, bird's-eye view
Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds.
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to U.K.
Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing on Friday that the royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.
A cargo ship full of luxury cars is on fire and adrift in the middle of the Atlantic
An abandoned cargo ship packed with cars is adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, after a rapidly-spreading fire on board forced the crew to escape.
Canada condemns Ukraine kindergarten shelling, Russian embassy rejects comments
Canada's foreign minister has accused Russia of trying to escalate the crisis with the West by shelling a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since late January, according to the province’s data update on Thursday.
-
Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekend
The calm before the snow; Calgary faces 10 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Saturday.
-
Driver in road rage incident pointed a gun directly at victim: Calgary police
Police are continuing to investigate a serious road rage incident in northwest Calgary on Wednesday and say the suspect intended to kill another driver.
Saskatoon
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting
The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.
-
'Unbelievable to see': Emily Clark's family cheers from Saskatoon as Team Canada wins hockey gold
A Saskatoon family gathered around the television Wednesday night to watch Emily Clark win gold with Canada's women's hockey team.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili expected to step down Friday
Ryan Meili will be holding a press conference on Friday where he is expected to step down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
COVID-19 deaths could still rise as hospitalizations peak in Regina, Saskatoon: CMHO
While Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case numbers have peaked, the province’s top doctor said we are still two to four weeks away from reaching the height of COVID-related deaths.
-
Davies first woman to be named deputy chief of Regina police
Lorilee Davies has been appointed as a deputy chief, becoming the first woman to hold the title in the history of the Regina Police Service.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
-
Convoys planned throughout the Maritimes as police try to break up protests in Ottawa
As police plan to break up the trucker convoy in Ottawa, protesters in the Maritimes are planning more convoys and rallies.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first home
The Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhood
Officials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
-
People diagnosed with COVID-19 more likely to have nightmares: study
A new international study involving Canadian researchers has found that people who had COVID-19 were more likely to have nightmares.
-
Snowfall warning forces closure of schools across Greater Montreal
A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has forced several schools to close Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Missing elderly man wandered off 'not dressed for' snow storm: police
In a tweet early Friday morning, Waterloo regional police warned of a heavy police presence in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Officers were responding to a report of an elderly disoriented man who was "not dressed for" the snow storm.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Police make about 10 arrests, tow vehicles in Ottawa; 2 convoy organizers charged
Ottawa police have officially charged two organizers of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' as police ramp up efforts to arrest protesters who have camped out in the city's downtown for weeks.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons sitting cancelled as police ready action on protesters in Ottawa
The House of Commons will not sit Friday to debate emergency measures the government has brought in to deal with the protest just outside its doors that is entering its fourth week.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate protesters in Winnipeg changing locations
The organizers of a protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions who have been parked outside the Manitoba Legislative Building for more than a week are moving to a new location.
-
Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.
-
Blizzard forces school, highway closures across Manitoba
Blizzard conditions across Manitoba have forced school and highway closures around the province.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver senior helps police catch alleged bail scammer who demanded $15K
Police in West Vancouver say a local senior and her son helped them foil a would-be scammer this week.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shooting
Mounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.
-
Work-from-home rules eased in B.C. as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop
British Columbia's top doctor has updated her public health orders as more employees return to their workplaces with COVID-19 infections dropping.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Green leader challenges NDP government over foster care lawsuit
B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau called out the NDP government again Thursday for fighting claims by kids in foster care, a population disproportionately Indigenous.
-
Stolen truck recovered after chase in Black Creek, B.C.
A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW | Central Saanich farm in search of daffodil pickers
A Central Saanich farm is in need of some assistance picking millions of daffodils over the next several weeks.