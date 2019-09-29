EDMONTON—The University of Alberta is pulling a billboard that was criticized as promoting the benefits of climate change, and a school official has announced her immediate departure.

Jacqui Tam, vice president of university relations, made the announcement via a statement on the school's website, saying her departure is in the best interests of the institution.

"The messaging on the ad called the reputation of the University of Alberta and its extensive research on climate change into question.

"As Vice-President (University Relations), I apologize for this and take responsibility."

Tam had filled the role since July 2017.

The billboard, which read in part, "beefier barley," was noticed by Edmontonians earlier this week.

According to the school, the ad was part of its "Truth Matters" campaign and references 2017 research which concluded Alberta's beef industry would benefit from a rise in temperature and humidity.

The school had previously called the research complex and multifaceted while responding to public criticism.

On Sunday, Tam wrote again the school's stood by its original statement.

"The research highlighted by the ad does not promote climate change as a benefit; nor was that the meaning intended by the ad," reads Tam's statement.

"However, public response has made clear that the advertisement’s wording fails to communicate the meaning and complexity of the research, allowing for easy misinterpretation. Because of this, the university is pulling the ad as soon as possible."

Several U of A faculty members had spoken out against the ad as well.