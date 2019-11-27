EDMONTON -- University of Alberta paleontologists were part of a team that discovered hundreds of comma shrimp, a rare marine fossil.

“Comma shrimp are small, delicate crustaceans with one of the poorest fossil records among marine arthropods,” said Javier Luque, a postdoctoral associate at Yale University.

The fossils are said to be in excellent condition, which allowed the paleontologists to create a 3D reconstruction with fine details of the creatures' eyes, antennae, mouth parts and fine hairs.

Paleontologists from the University of Alberta, Yale University and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute made the discovery.