University of Alberta researchers are using artificial intelligence to detect depression through the sound of your voice.

Professor Eleni Stroulia and PhD student Mashrura Tasnim built on previous research that found timbre has information about mood.

The two hope to create an app that collects voice samples to recognize and track indicators of mood, such as depression.

Stroulia told CTV News Edmonton the app "would potentially be useful as another piece of information for diagnosis and treatment."

Stats Canada says 11 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women experience depression.