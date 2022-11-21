U of A staff ask administration to bring back campus mask mandate

A person wearing a mask walks on the University of Alberta campus in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 21, 2022. A person wearing a mask walks on the University of Alberta campus in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 21, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island