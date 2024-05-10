U of A students join worldwide protests of war in Gaza
University of Alberta students in Edmonton have joined young people around the world condemning the war in Gaza and demanding their institution divest from Israel.
A camp began forming on Thursday on the university's north campus and grew slightly overnight.
Signs hung by protesters read "Land back" and "Demand the end of genocide in Palestine."
"Seeing the scenes coming out of Columbia (University) and the students calling out the university for their complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, that definitely inspired me and that made me feel really proud that humanity is not dead," media spokesperson Abraar Alsilwadi told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.
"This is just day one and it's already a decent amount. We're expecting a lot more people to come and hopefully we're able to cover the whole quad."
The university said it is in "open and ongoing communication" with the group and that its main concern is safety of its entire community.
"Academic freedom and freedom of expression are the foundations of the university. The U of A’s Statement on Freedom of Expression reinforces our commitment to free expression in all forms of communication, including non-violent protest and dissent. Even in cases where some may find the expression offensive or disturbing, we recognize the right to criticize and question," president Bill Flanagan said in a statement.
"However, any action that impedes the university’s core business of teaching and learning—or violates the law or policies of the university—goes beyond the parameters of freedom of expression. In particular, the university will not tolerate hate speech or calls for violence."
Alsilwadi told CTV News Edmonton the group's intent is a peaceful protest.
"We're going to protest through different ways. We're going to rally, we are going to be chanting, and then educational sit-ins. We're going to be talking about the Nakba."
Guidelines posted at the camp and on Instagram direct anyone who joins the encampment to keep its purpose front of mind, wear masks, and to not engage with counter protesters, security and police, or in any discriminatory behaviour.
Rules are posted at an encampment on the University of Alberta's north campus quad on May 9, 2024. The group of protesters condemned the war in Gaza and called on the Edmonton institution to divest from Israel. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmon)
A professor and member of the local Independent Jewish Voices chapter who is participating described campus security's behaviour as "hands off" and said while Edmonton Police Service has not yet attended, served a trespass notice on Thursday. EPS has not yet responded to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.
"(That's) not a friendly gesture. Not a listening gesture," David Kahane, who teaches political science, said Friday morning of the trespass notice.
"Think about other very widespread student movements in North America. Have any of them been profoundly wrong? No. Often, years later, people want to pretend they were part of those movements. So people should ask themselves why are our best and brightest students raising the alarm? What are we not seeing that they see?"
According to the latest reporting by The Associated Press, Israel appears to have put on hold a plan for a full-scale invasion of Rafah, a city in Gaza near Egypt's border where more than one million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere. The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says food and fuel supplies are critically low.
Israel's surprise incursion into Rafah complicated what had been months of efforts by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt to broker a cease-fire and the release of hostages. Hamas this week said it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, but Israel says the plan does not meet its “core” demands. Several days of follow-up talks appeared to end inconclusively on Thursday.
Hamas has demanded guarantees for an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of any deal — steps Israel has ruled out.
The war began with Hamas’ surprise attack into southern Israel last year, in which it killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 250 hostage. The militants are still holding some 100 captives and the remains of more than 30 after most of the rest were released during a cease-fire last year.
The war has killed over 34,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures. Israel’s offensive, waged with U.S.-supplied munitions, has caused widespread devastation and forced some 80 per cent of Gaza’s population to flee their homes.
This is a developing news story. More to come…
With files from The Associated Press
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm right through the weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Asking rent prices up 9.3% across Canada, Ontario sees only decline: report
A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada in April was up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago, while a slight month-over-month increase was also recorded for the first time since January.
What is basic income, and how would it impact me?
Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.
'I may have some nightmares:' Man survives being bitten by 2 sharks in Bahamas
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
Mexico's president accuses press and volunteer searchers for missing people of 'necrophilia'
The administration of Mexico's president has accused the press and volunteer searchers who look for the bodies of missing people of 'necrophilia,' comments that drew criticism this week.
WATCH Expecting an interest rate cut in June? Don't bet on it after new jobs data
Canada's labour market rebounded in April, adding more than 90,000 jobs, a staggering number of new positions after four consecutive months of little change.
Out-of-control wildfire burning near Fort McMurray
As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the wildfire burning 28 kilometres southwest of the northeastern Alberta city was 25 hectares in size.
Prince William says wife Kate is 'doing well'
Prince William said on Friday his wife Kate was 'doing well' in a rare public comment about the Princess of Wales as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Calgary police to release more details on pro-Palestinian protest
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
-
Alberta lottery winner 'surprised' with $100K windfall
An Alberta man who won $100,000 on the lottery says he plans to save "some" of his winnings.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
-
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon Zoo welcomes adorable baby lemur
A lemur at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo became a mom with a healthy ring-tailed lemur this week.
Regina
-
'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
-
Regina police clock impaired driver at 172 km/h
Regina police caught an impaired driver travelling 172 kilometres per hour (km/h) on Wednesday just outside the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Sunshine, warm temperatures expected this weekend
It’s looking like a good weekend to get outside in Regina with sunshine and warm temperatures in the current forecast Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police
A man was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.
-
12-year-olds arrested after assault near SkyTrain station caught on camera, police say
Port Moody police say two 12-year-olds were arrested for assault after the department was notified of a video it says was "circulating in the community."
-
Daily heat records expected to be set in B.C. as temperatures warm up
Daily temperature records are on the verge of being surpassed on Friday as B.C. gets its first taste of summer-like weather.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police searching for man accused of voyeurism in downtown store
Police in Victoria are appealing to the public to identify a man who allegedly took photos or video of a woman in a change room at a downtown store Wednesday afternoon.
-
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Toronto
-
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
-
'Just wait': Toronto mayor hints that WNBA team is coming to the city amid multiple reports
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says that she is hopeful an announcement could be made soon amid multiple reports that a WNBA team is coming to Toronto in 2026.
-
'We're here to win': New MLSE president backs Shanahan, Treliving
The Maple Leafs' key decision makers spoke with the media today for the first time since the team's first-round playoff exit.
Montreal
-
Victim identified after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A man in his 40s has turned himself in to police after a man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a tire on Highway 15.
-
Police investigating after video shows cyclist crashing into girl crossing street to catch school bus
Montreal police confirmed that it has opened an investigation after a video on social media showed a cyclist plowing into a four-year-old girl crossing the street to catch her school bus.
-
Cycling past a school bus? Stop if the flashing lights are on
If a school bus stops and turns on its flashing lights, everyone in the vicinity must also stop, according to Quebec's Highway Safety Code.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police still looking for answers to 15-year-old murder
Halifax Regional Police is still trying to solve the 15-year-old murder of a woman in the city’s north end.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the second week in a row.
-
Halifax university adds 82 spaces in child-care facility
Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is adding more than 80 spaces to its child study centre.
Winnipeg
-
Safety concerns prompt Winnipeg apartment building to vacate
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
-
Federal government bans watercraft from Manitoba lake popular with tourists
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
-
Investigator who uncovered partial human remains testifies in trial of admitted serial killer
A 22-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service took the stand Friday in the ongoing trial of accused serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wants police chief, city officials to plan a ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day
Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliffe is asking the chief of police and city officials to work with the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to host an event to mark Israel's Independence Day next week.
-
Ottawa man charged in connection to fatal shooting at Manor Park home
A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting during a poker game in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.
-
'The whole community is devastated': Sharbot Lake, Ont. mourning the death of teen in crash
A high school student at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, Ont. died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday. Five other students were injured in the crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 closed due to fatal crash north of Greater Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police says Highway 144 is closed north of Greater Sudbury after a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for having inappropriate sexual relationship with 13-year-old
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with several sexual offences after police received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
-
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Barrie
-
Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days
A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.
-
16 firefighters battle suspicious store fire
Sixteen firefighters battled a suspicious blaze in a Bradford business on Friday morning.
-
Innisfil house fire claims life of one pet, homeowner displaced
One person and three dogs were displaced from their Innisfil Ont., home after a fire broke out shortly after sunset.
Kitchener
-
Ontario coroner to investigate death of man who suffered cardiac arrest while waiting in ER
A provincial coroner will be investigating the death of 68-year-old David Lippert, who suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in a crowded emergency room in Kitchener, Ont.
-
App allows dog owners to rent backyards for their pooch to play in
Sniffspot connects people willing to share their space with dog owners looking for a private place for their pup or pups to play.
-
Words Worth Books marks 40 years in Waterloo
Despite the digital wave, the pandemic and the supposed death of independent book stores, Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo is celebrating 40 years.
London
-
London Majors debut new look for 100th season
The London Majors is debuting a new look ahead of the 2024 season. Fans can expect changes ton the brand and on-field look as well as two new logos to celebrate the 100th season of the majors.
-
Back by 'pap-ular' demand: Second pop-up pap clinic held at St. Joseph’s Hospital
The Colposcopy Clinic at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London is holding a second pop-up pap pest clinic, no appointment necessary today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate jumps back into highest in Canada
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased dramatically last month and is the highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor labour activist passes away Friday morning
Gary Parent passed away early Friday morning, according to a social media post from his family.
-
Town of Essex launches new navigational assistance tool
A GPS app that helps people with vision impairment has been introduced in the Town of Essex.