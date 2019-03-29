Hundreds of students from the University of Alberta gathered at the Butterdome Friday in support of the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting.

50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire during Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15.

Students of all faiths gathered to try and spread their message of stopping hatred towards others.

The rally was organized by the Muslim Students’ Association with an extended invitation to the public.

“We wanted the public to be given the opportunity to experience the kind of setting that those innocent victims were in,” said Zainab Abbasi of the Muslim Students’ Association. “Just to really reinforce prayer and worship is a safe space and it is the space where you're most vulnerable."

The event paid tribute not only to New Zealand, but to anyone who’s been victimized by racism or bigotry.

“We know that ignorance and hate kills, so today's all about standing in solidarity against that and rejecting that notion and standing firm as a community to show that love does prevail over hate,” said Abbasi.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa