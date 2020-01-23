EDMONTON -- How are wildfires affecting Canadians?

A University of Alberta professor and undergraduate student are working to answer that question through an online survey.

"The survey is examining the general public's perception of and response to the risk of wildfire smoke," said undergraduate student Devon Healey, who is conducting the research as part of his thesis.

"The results of this survey will provide information for government agencies responsible for reducing impacts of wildfire smoke," said Healey.

It asks participants a number of questions, including whether they have been exposed to wildfire smoke, how risky they consider wildfire smoke to be and if they found it hard to breathe during a wildfire smoke event.

You can complete the survey online until Jan. 31.