EDMONTON -- The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is expected in an Oregon, U.S., courtroom again on Tuesday.

Noah Madrano, 40, is scheduled to appear in Clackamas County at 3 p.m. MT.

He faces charges in the U.S. for kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape.

Madrano is currently in jail in Clackamas County and appeared via video on July 5. A not-guilty plea was entered and bail was set at US$500,000.

Madrano allegedly targeted the Alberta girl and coerced her over the course of a year.

The teen is now back in Edmonton with her family.

The FBI and Edmonton Police Service are expected to lay charges as well.

More details will be provided when the information becomes available...