EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Uber bringing Tasks pilot to Edmonton

    Uber is suspending the pooled ride component of its service in the U.S. and Canada to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Uber is suspending the pooled ride component of its service in the U.S. and Canada to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Coming to your door soon — if you order it on your phone, that is — someone to shovel your driveway, mow your lawn, assemble furniture, wash your clothes and more through Uber.

    The app popular with those seeking ride shares and food delivery announced Tuesday its piloting Uber Tasks in Edmonton and in Fort Myers, Fla., in the coming weeks to offer more services to users.

    If interested, Uber drivers and delivery people can opt in to perform tasks that interest them, Uber spokesperson Keerthana Rang told CTV News Edmonton, and can browse and reserve the open opportunities available to them.

    Drivers and couriers would see estimated earnings before accepting a task, and would need required tools for certain jobs.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News