As of Friday, Uber users will be able to request a ride from the Edmonton International Airport.

The ride-sharing service and the Edmonton International Airport made the announcement Friday. Until now, Uber users have not been allowed to request a pick up from the airport.

The news release said the decision came after discussions between both companies.

Now, riders will be picked up on the outer curb outside Door 10 on the arrivals level.

Back in March, TappCar announced it would roll out a fleet of electric vehicles in the summer – and those vehicles would be allowed to pick up riders curbside once that fleet is in service.