EDMONTON -- The United Conservative government has made two additions to the Alberta Health Services (AHS) board, including former mayor Stephen Mandel.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro appointed Mandel and Heidi Overguard, a businesswoman and community leader, to three-year terms.

In a news release, the province said Mandel will work on investments in mental health and addiction, while Overguard will focus on patients in rural communities.

“Overguard and Mandel bring viewpoints and competencies that supplement the skills and experience of the current board, making it even stronger," Shandro said.

There are now 12 people on the board—six men and six women.