United Conservative Party leader and former immigration minister Jason Kenney announced Monday a new immigration strategy he says will reignite the provincial economy and revitalize rural communities.

Kenney said he wants to attract talented and entrepreneurial newcomers and make the immigration process more efficient.

He called the plan the Alberta Advantage Immigration Strategy.

“For Alberta to grow and prosper, for us to renew the Alberta Advantage, we will need the hard work, skills and entrepreneurship of newcomers,” Kenney wrote in an announcement.

The strategy also seeks to address population and business decline in rural areas through the Rural Entrepreneur Immigration Program.

Under the system, prospective immigrants who meet net worth and investment eligibility criteria ,and who are willing to live and manage a business in a small town, would be paired with interested communities.

With a referral from the community, the newcomer could be nominated for permanent residency through the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program.

Kenney said the program “would bring newcomers to smaller communities, in some cases buying existing businesses, in others starting new ones. Everybody wins.”

The party would also relaunch the Rural Renewal Program, a strategy implemented by Manitoba, in which immigrants sponsored by a community would receive extra points in the Express Entry Immigration system and faster processing through the provincial nominee program.

Kenney said he wants to see 20 per cent of Alberta’s newcomers live in rural communities.

He was set to provide more detail during a speech in Calgary on Monday.