The United Conservative Party has revealed “sweeping democratic reforms” ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

The conservative party wants to ban floor crossing and give voters the ability to fire MLAs.

“Albertans want their MLAs to be accountable to them,” Jason Kenney, the party’s leader, said. “That’s why a United Conservative government will introduce a Recall Act allowing voters to fire their MLA in between elections if they have lost the public’s trust.”

A Recall Act would allow voters to petition for the removal of an MLA from office.

The UCP also promised to keep big money out of politics—something they say the NDP has failed to accomplish—with a $30,000 limit on contributions to political action committees (PACs) and prohibiting groups associated with parties from running PACs.

Kenney also wants to establish a fixed election date.