Police are investigating a hateful note sporting a United Conservative Party emblem that was left at the Markaz Ul Islam centre.

In part, the letter reads: “On behalf of real Albertans, we would like to advise you that you and your religion don’t belong here in Alberta. We kindly ask you to close down your fake worship House and leave or accept Jesus as your one true God.

“We are White. We are Christians. We are Proud.”

AMPAC said it was shocked by note, and called on UCP Leader Jason Kenney and his party to “take this opportunity to clearly condemn Islamophobia in Alberta.”

The note says Kenney “is going to take Alberta back.”

A UCP logo was copied in the bottom right corner of the page, next to a logo of The Clann.

The UCP denied any involvement in the letter and denounced it online.

“Anyone can unfortunately paste an image into a document,” the party tweeted.

Kenney also wrote, “This hatred and bigotry has no place in our Alberta. All Albertans must be free to practice their faith in peace.”

Edmonton Police Service confirmed Tuesday morning that the Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit was working on the file.

In the last few days, this hateful message was dropped at the Markaz Ul Islam, a beautiful mosque in Edmonton. We are shocked by the flagrant display of white supremacy that has now literally arrived on our doorsteps.

