The Alberta government has ordered several school boards to remove "public" from their names.

In a ministerial order effective Sept. 1, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange changed the names of multiple public school divisions:

St. Albert School Division

Red Deer School Division

Fort McMurray School Division

Elk Island School Division

Medicine Hat School Division

Grande Yellowhead School Division

Buffalo Trail School Division

Aspen View School Division

In a statement posted to her Facebook page, LaGrange said public divisions can continue to use their current branding.

An Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton it will continue to use that name, and it will only have to change its name on legal documents.

However, Red Deer Public Schools is "concerned" about the order to change its name.

"Public makes it clear that we are an inclusive system that welcomes each and every student," its statement to CTV News Edmonton read. "While government has said we are able to continue using public within our branding, there are concerns about what this could mean for the future of public school education."

LaGrange explained the UCP "standardized" names to create "a level playing field." Before the Education Act, there were distinctions and different abilities between school divisions. As of Sept. 1, those distinctions have been removed.

"Before the new Education Act, regional divisions required ward and trustee representation from each of the initial entities that formed the regional division when regionalization occurred 25 years ago," LaGrange said. "The changes we have brought forward by proclaiming the Education Act provides all school boards with this flexibility, and eliminates the red tape that was associated with regional division electoral boundaries."

The minister also said there is no "ulterior" motive for removing the "public" from school division names.