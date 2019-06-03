

CTV Edmonton





The United Conservative Government has confirmed that funding for new supervised injection sites is on hold while a review is conducted.

There were three new sites planned in Alberta, including one in Red Deer, one in Medicine Hat, and a mobile site in Calgary.

“Existing sites are not affected; they will continue operating as they do today, including the temporary ‘overdose prevention’ site currently in operation in Red Deer,” said Health Minister Jason Luan in a written statement.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the sites provide effective services including a path to treatment and recovery, and address the legitimate concerns of communities.”

Luan said further details will be released in coming weeks.