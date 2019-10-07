Government House Leader Jason Nixon will preview the fall session at a news conference on Monday morning.

The government called MLAs back early from the summer break, and the session begins Tuesday, Oct. 8.

"We've made a lot of promises to Albertans, we have an ambitious agenda, we showed that this spring, that we're committed to moving forward with our platform promises," Nixon told CTV2 Alberta's Alberta Primetime on Sept. 19. "We think Albertans are depending on us to accomplish those objectives that we've campaigned on and I want to make sure we have enough time to be able to do that."

Nixon said the UCP government was planning on 14 to 17 pieces of legislation in the fall, as well as the budget which will be delivered on Oct. 24.

