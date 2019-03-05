The Legislative Assembly Office is investigating a video by the United Conservative Party which appears to have recorded a meeting between a former party MLA and a member of the premier’s inner circle.

The video in question was shared to Twitter Monday evening by Unite Alberta, an account that represents UCP Leader Jason Kenney’s office. The 51-second clip has been doctored: slowed down, greyed and cut to show Jeremy Nolais, a senior advisor to Premier Rachel Notley, entering the office of independent MLA Prab Gill, who shows up some time later.

“Is the NDP Caucus about to gain a new MLA? Not sure if aligning with the NDP is a good move in Calgary, though...” the tweet reads.

Many online criticized the UCP for taking and posting the video.

The party denied a request for an interview, but wrote in a statement, “It appears that disgruntled and discredited MLA Prab Gill is working with the NDP. This speaks to Mr. Gill’s motive and severe lack of credibility.”

The party called the video “clearly relevant for Albertans.”

Gill was named to Kenney’s leadership team in October 2017, only leaving the following summer after being accused of tampering with ballots at a constituency meeting.

In the time since, Gill has alleged Kenney is guilty of voter fraud and illegal fundraising.

While the Legislative Assembly Office examines whether the UCP violated any rules, Notley’s party has vaguely defended the meeting between Gill and Nolais.

A statement from the government reads: “Government staff regularly meet with MLAs from all parties and independent members.”

The Alberta NDP said it welcomed the LOA’s investigation of the video, but did not clarify why the two officials were meeting.

Gill did not respond to any requests by CTV News for comment.

With files from Bill Fortier