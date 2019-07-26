UFC teaming up with Aurora Cannabis for CBD study on athlete performance
In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, a syringe with a dose of CBD oil is shown in a research laboratory in Fort Collins, Colo. CBD is a compound found in marijuana but doesn’t cause a high. On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration announced it has warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., for illegally selling unapproved CBD products. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 12:24PM MDT
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is in Edmonton this weekend and ahead of that, a Canadian cannabis company is teaming up with the UFC to evaluate the effects of CBD on athlete performance.
The partnership will explore the use of CBD as a treatment for pain and a way to accelerate healing among mixed martial artists.
"We know anecdotally that professional athletes across sports disciplines are turning to hemp-derived CBD treatments to assist with physical recovery, with varying degrees of success," Jason Dyck with Aurora said in a release.
CBD is not psychoactive and is often found in oils and topical ointments.
UFC 240 is set for Saturday night at Rogers Place.