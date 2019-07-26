The Ultimate Fighting Championship is in Edmonton this weekend and ahead of that, a Canadian cannabis company is teaming up with the UFC to evaluate the effects of CBD on athlete performance.

The partnership will explore the use of CBD as a treatment for pain and a way to accelerate healing among mixed martial artists.

"We know anecdotally that professional athletes across sports disciplines are turning to hemp-derived CBD treatments to assist with physical recovery, with varying degrees of success," Jason Dyck with Aurora said in a release.

CBD is not psychoactive and is often found in oils and topical ointments.

UFC 240 is set for Saturday night at Rogers Place.