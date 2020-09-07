Advertisement
Ukrainian culture and heritage celebrated in Alberta
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 4:26PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Monday marked Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day in the province of Alberta, and Albertans of Ukrainian heritage gathered at the federal building for a flag raising for the occasion.
Alberta has the third largest Ukrainian population in Canada, after Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Ukrainians first settled in Alberta in 1891.
The province first celebrated Sept. 7 as Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage day in 2017.
RELATED IMAGES