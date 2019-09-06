

Cam Wiebe, CTV News Edmonton





The Ukrainian flag was raised at ceremonies in both Edmonton and Calgary Friday morning to celebrate the contributions of Ukrainian-Canadians in Alberta.

The events, attended by government officials as well as members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community, were held at the Federal Building in Edmonton and at McDougall Centre in Calgary for the third annual celebration.

The day is a way to celebrate the perseverance of Ukrainian pioneers who came to Canada over the past 128 years, according to Olesia Luciw-Andryjowcyz, the president Ukrainian-Canadian Congress.

Ukrainians have suffered centuries of persecution and there are approximately 376,000 Albertans that identify as Ukrainian.

“Today, Ukrainian immigrants continue to bring with them knowledge, experience, and a commitment while searching for a better life and for the freedoms Canada offers,” Luciw-Andryjowcyz said.

Students from St. Brendan Catholic School bilingual program sang the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems as the flag was raised by Minister of Transportation Ric McIver, Luciw-Andryjowcyz and Consul General of Ukraine in Edmonton Oleksandr Danyleiko.

“We’re here to celebrate the many contributions when we raise the Ukrainian flag both here and in Calgary in recognition of Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day," said McIver. “We owe our thanks and gratitude to the Ukrainian community for helping us build the Alberta that we all love today.”