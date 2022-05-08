Ukrainian flags flown at Mill Creek Bridge in show of solidarity

The Mill Creek Bridge was flooded with blue and yellow Sunday to continue showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Marking the entrance to the city's French quarter at Whyte Avenue and 93 Street, the bridge is also known as the Bridge Without Borders, and normally displays flags representing the member countries of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.

Recently those were replaced with Ukrainian flags to show support for the war-torn country.

On Saturday, a human chain of supporters, waving more flags and signs, formed before walking toward Whyte Avenue.

Diana Kotsyuba, an organizer, said the conflict, raging for more than two months, continues to have far-reaching impacts.

"We thought we'd meet here and spread awareness and show people that we still care," Kotsyuba said. "The war continues and Ukrainians still care and that everyone else should still care."

"A lot of people are kind of slowing down, and they're not paying too much attention to the news anymore," she added.

"I know a lot of people get sick of all this stuff," she said, "but it still continues, and honestly, it's not getting any better. The war is just getting worse and worse."