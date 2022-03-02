Ukrainian singers to open full-capacity Edmonton Oilers game Saturday
The people of Ukraine will be honoured in Edmonton Saturday when the Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens.
The Axios Ukrainian Men’s Ensemble will perform an anthem for a full-capacity crowd, the first since December because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The Edmonton Oilers and everyone at Oilers Entertainment Group stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Alberta is home to more than 345,000 people of Ukrainian heritage, and their culture and traditions are a significant part of the fabric of our community here in Oil Country," said Tim Shipton.
The Oilers will also donate net proceeds from the March 7 and 9 50/50 raffles to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Ukraine reported that more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified. It was not disclosed how many soldiers had died.
The City of Edmonton has been lighting many landmarks, including city hall, blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, a chorus based in Winnipeg sang the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems ahead of a game between the Jets and Canadiens.
With files from the Associated Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armoured column stalls
Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.
Live updates: Ukraine refugees reach one million in seven days
The UN.refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Canadian gas prices reach 'record territory' amid attack on Ukraine
Canadian gas prices have reached record territory and show no signs of easing as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts even greater pressure on the oil market.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Calgary
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
Saskatoon
-
'Bomb exploded my house': Ukrainian U of S student starts fundraiser to bring family to Canada
A wrestling scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan brought Bohdan Titorenko to Canada from Ukraine four months ago. His parents and siblings stayed behind.
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
-
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account.
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
Regina
-
Sask. gas prices expected to continue rising, experts say
Experts predict the cost of gasoline in Saskatchewan is about to rise, as war in the Ukraine and a tight global supply places pressure on the market in Canada and worldwide.
-
Heavy snow expected in southern Sask. to end the work week
Heavy snowfall is the story as we head towards the weekend. The weather maker here is a system and associated inverted trough in the U.S. which is bringing lots of moisture and the potential for heavy snow.
-
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre to make announcement in Sask.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre said he is travelling to Saskatchewan to make an announcement.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
This is the timeline for when gas prices will skyrocket in Ontario
The next major increase will come on Thursday, when gas prices are expected to jump seven cents to an average of $1.67 per litre.
-
Ontario man devastated after falling for $260,000 scam that drained his entire life savings
An Ontario man says he has been left devastated after falling for a $260,000 cryptocurrency scam that drained him of his life savings.
-
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
Court allows lawsuit to proceed for families of Montreal brainwashing experiments victims
Quebec Superior Court cleared a major hurdle for survivors' families by allowing them to sue the government and hospitals for experimental brainwashing experiments done in Montreal in the 1950s.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
Kitchener
-
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
-
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
-
'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees
Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees. Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin
Officials from IAMGOLD say the Cote gold mine operation in northern Ontario will open next year.
-
Highway 144 down to one lane near the Watershed due to multiple-vehicle crash
Highway 144 is down to one lane near the Watershed due to a collision involving several vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police says Wednesday evening.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enough
A new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
Winnipeg
-
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Vancouver
-
'It's not just about Russia and Ukraine. It's about freedom': Vancouver woman aims to educate on Ukraine invasion
To Vancouver's Michelle Petrusevich, the scenes of fire and devastation look like something out of a Hollywood war movie. In reality, they are the images sent to her by family in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is intensifying.
-
B.C.'s tourism industry wants rapid antigen testing for travellers eliminated
B.C.’s tourism industry welcomed Canada's move away from the requirement for a costly and slower PCR tests, but said it’s not enough.
-
New minimally invasive heart surgery performed for 1st time on high-risk patients in Vancouver
Four patients at a Vancouver hospital have become the first in the world to undergo a new type of heart surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
'The nicest guy': Victoria stabbing victim remembered by family
Friends and family have identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.
-
Gas prices soar to record-breaking 194.9 cents in Greater Victoria
Gas prices reached new heights at some stations in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, with the cost of regular fuel hitting an unprecedented 194.9 cents per litre.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as 10 confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
Ten deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.