Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane

Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.

The Polish Airlines LOT Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight, arranged by former MLA Thomas Lukaszuk and former Premier Ed Stelmach, arrived at the Edmonton International Airport just before 7 p.m.

About 30 Alberta families will welcome more than 60 Ukrainians.

Polish Airlines LOT donated the plane to the former politicians for one round trip to fly Ukrainians to Edmonton and bring back humanitarian aid supplies to Warsaw, Poland.

Canadians donated more than $20 million to the cause, Lukaszuk said.

“There’s extremely expensive diagnostic equipment, there’s surgical implements, medicine, some firefighter search and rescue equipment,” he said.

The Ukrainians nationals were expected to be in customs for about two hours before they met with their host families.