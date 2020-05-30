EDMONTON -- Edmonton police posted a message of support to the family of George Floyd on Thursday, as violence continues to rage in the U.S. following his death.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck during an arrest.

His death has spurred violent protests over police killings of African Americans across the U.S, with more than two dozen cities holding protests on Friday alone.

The post was uploaded to the official Instagram page for the Edmonton Police and Community Engagement Program (PACE).

“The police actions in Minneapolis USA that took the life of George Floyd are unacceptable,” the post said.

“Police brutality is not ‘part of the job’. As law enforcement we have to do better for ALL community members that we serve,” the post continued. “Our condolences to the family of George Floyd, and all members of the black community. “

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the clip placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday to activate the state National Guard as violence flared in Atlanta, with Minnesota steadily increasing the number of National Guardsmen it says it needs to contain the unrest, and has now called up 1,700.