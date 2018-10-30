Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Unclaimed 50/50 jackpot from Sept. Oilers game rolled into Tuesday's winnings
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:43AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 2:25PM MDT
The pot for the 50/50 at Tuesday’s Edmonton Oilers game will have a significant head start, thanks to an unclaimed prize leftover from a late September pre-season game.
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) carried forward the unclaimed 50/50 prize from the Oilers’ Sept. 29 game against the Calgary Flames, meaning the amount in Tuesday’s pot will start at over $46,000.
“The net proceeds raised support such a wide range of local charitable organizations, minor hockey and ringette associations in northern Alberta,” EOCF Executive Director Natalie Minckler said in a statement.
Minckler said the Oilers usually see the highest average 50/50 prize of all Canadian NHL teams year over year.
Back in April 2017, a local couple won $336,995 from the 50/50 jackpot at an Oilers game – in that case, a sum of $76,125 had rolled over from an Oilers game that March.
Tuesday’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.