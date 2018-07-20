After a 50/50 jackpot from the July 13 Edmonton Eskimos game went unclaimed, the pot for the August 2 game will already have tens of thousands of dollars before the game begins.

The Eskimos said when the team plays the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the jackpot will start at $71,480 before the 8 p.m. kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium.

The team applied to the AGLC to carry over the prize money, after it went unclaimed following the July 13 game.

To prepare for the demand, the team has added 36 50/50 ticket sellers. There will be a total of 100 staff selling tickets throughout the concourse.

The remaining proceeds are given to the Edmonton Huskies, Edmonton Wildcats, University of Alberta Golden Bears, Football Alberta and the Eskimo Alumni Association to support amateur football in Alberta.

In July 2017, Quentin and Samantha Ebertz won a record-setting $435,919.50 take-home jackpot which included unclaimed winnings carried over from another game.

Last year, the team donated $840,000 raised through the 50/50 to amateur football in Alberta.