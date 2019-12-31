EDMONTON -- An unclaimed 50/50 prize from November means an even bigger jackpot at the Edmonton Oilers game on New Year's Eve.

Tuesday's jackpot will start at $116,080.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (ECOF) announced the decision to carry over the unclaimed prize from the Nov. 4 game on Dec. 20.

The unclaimed 50/50 jackpot amount of $116,080 from the Nov. 4 #Oilers game against the Arizona Coyotes will be carried over to the New Year's Eve matchup against the New York Rangers!



Tickets are still available for the Dec. 31 game against the New York Rangers.

“Funds raised from the 50/50 raffles allow the EOCF to continue to touch the lives of many people throughout northern Alberta,” EOCF executive director Natalie Minckler said in a written release. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated fans who continue to participate in this program, allowing the Oilers Foundation to further its mission in funding programming that benefits youth in our community.”

ECOF's 50/50 program has the highest average prize among Canadian NHL teams. Funds raised stay in the Edmonton area.

The foundation has raised more than $40 million since 2001.

There was a prize rollover last season; the Dec. 22, 2018 pot started at $68,000 and grew to $487,436.

The winning ticket takes home 50 per cent of the total jackpot.

The 50/50 tickets are sold at the game: One ticket for $5, two for $10 or 10 for $20.